Veterans' Day: Moose Gee (50 games) and ball carrier Zane Heath (100). Photo / Jason Bartley



At last it was victory time for the Whangamata Senior A rugby team after three consecutive losses this season.

A confident display by the Red n Whites took them to a convincing 44-17 win over visiting Coromandel.

The win still had some hiccups as three Whangamata players were sin-binned during this game, while Coromandel came storming out of the blocks to score the opening try.

Hard Yards: Flanker Charlie Balle taking the short route. Photo / Jason Bartley

Early on the Whangamata leader Zach Clarke was sin-binned by referee AJ.

Yet the adventurous approach by Whangamata was evident as they chose to run the ball back after a missed Coromandel penalty.

For the rest of the first half the Red n Whites stamped their authority and moved to a solid 18-5 halftime lead.

Welcome to NZ: Irish standoff Sean O'Grady met with some stiff Coro' defence. Photo / Jason Bartley

Their lineout play was nearly flawless with Irishman Oison Halpin's towering leaps securing plenty of possession, while countryman Sean O'Grady at first five-eighth confidently set the backline in motion.

O'Grady first kicked a penalty then after 29 minutes joyfully scored the first of Whangamata's seven tries.

Two more unconverted tries by Zach Clarke and Joel Taylor respectively had the sizeable local crowd in good spirits at the interval.

Irish lock Oisin Halpin showed out with many strong ball carries. Photo / Jason Bartley

An unforced kick off error by Coromandel at the start of the second half set the tone for the second 40 minutes.

Blind side flanker Tupou Tonga crashed his way over the line after three minutes to take the score to 23-5.

Whangamata were playing towards the banked end of the Aickin Road rugby stadium in this half.

This bank is a favourite place for local rugby fans to gather and they were in for a treat.

Red n Whites continued to dominate and their electric winger Joel Taylor crossed the try line.

Joel ran the ball under the posts then rightly passed the ball to nearby flanker Zane Heath to score the try.

The crowd erupted as Zane flamboyantly dotted down in celebration of his hundredth senior game for the Red n Whites, magic.

A scrum push over try by skipper Zac Clarke was converted by O'Grady for a 44-5 Whangamata lead.

The proud Coromandel side punched on and deservedly scored two tries to leave the final score Whangamata 44 v Coromandel 17.

After round four Thames have 20 points, played 4 games, then Mercury Bay with 15 points, played three games and Te Aroha Cobras with 14 points, played three games.

Draw: Plenty of hot local rugby action this Queen's Birthday Saturday 4 June, 2 pm kick off. Local derby Waihi v Paeroa, battle of the Firth of Thames Coromandel v Thames, Mercury Bay v Te Aroha Cobras, Waihou v Hauraki North and Whangamata bye.

Saturday results: Whangamata 44 v Coromandel 17, Hauraki North 40 v Waihi Athletic 13, Thames 39 v Waihou 12 and Paeroa 27 v Mercury Bay 43.