Rugby: Rotorua v Tauranga in Baywide premier finals

The Baywide premier finals are on this weekend. Photo / File

It's a battle of the cities in this weekend's Baywide Premier club rugby finals.

Whakarewarewa will face Tauranga Sports after both took out their respective semi-finals to book a spot in the Premier 1 final for 2021.

Whakarewarewa defeated Greerton Marist 31-22 at a pumping Puarenga Park on Saturday while Tauranga Sports belied their fourth place standing to defeat top qualifier Te Puna 20-14.

Meanwhile Rotoiti have made the Premier 2 final after the lakesiders defeated Arataki 36-15. They will play Rangataua who beat Ōpōtiki 32-20.

Final locations and times TBC.

FULL RESULTS:

Premier 1:

Te Puna 14 vs 20 Tauranga Sports

Whakarewarewa 31 vs 22 Greerton Marist

Premier 2:

Rotoiti 36 vs 15 Arataki

Rangataua 32-20 Ōpōtiki

Premier Development 1:

Tauranga Sports 24 vs 19 Greerton Marist

Te Puke Sports 31 vs 18Mount

Premier Development 2:

Rangataua 57 vs 7Arataki

Ōpōtiki 17 vs 41 Marist St Michael's