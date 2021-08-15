Rugby: Rotorua v Tauranga in Baywide premier finals

It's a battle of the cities in this weekend's Baywide Premier club rugby finals.
Whakarewarewa will face Tauranga Sports after both took out their respective semi-finals to book a spot in the Premier 1 final for 2021.
Whakarewarewa defeated Greerton Marist 31-22 at a pumping Puarenga Park on Saturday while Tauranga Sports belied their fourth place standing to defeat top qualifier Te Puna 20-14.
Meanwhile Rotoiti have made the Premier 2 final after the lakesiders defeated Arataki 36-15. They will play Rangataua who beat Ōpōtiki 32-20.
Final locations and times TBC.
FULL RESULTS:
Premier 1:
Te Puna 14 vs 20 Tauranga Sports
Whakarewarewa 31 vs 22 Greerton Marist
Premier 2:
Rotoiti 36 vs 15 Arataki
Rangataua 32-20 Ōpōtiki
Premier Development 1:
Tauranga Sports 24 vs 19 Greerton Marist
Te Puke Sports 31 vs 18Mount
Premier Development 2:
Rangataua 57 vs 7Arataki
Ōpōtiki 17 vs 41 Marist St Michael's