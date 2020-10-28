RSE workers from Fiji celebrate Independence Day

RSE workers got to celebreate Fiji's Independence Day in New Zealand for the first time.

October 10, 1970 was the day Fiji gained its independence from Britain.

In Te Puke, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence, a hastily organised group of Aisea Tamani, Patrick Rounds, Jo Vukicanasau, Ben Lasaqa and Tilesh Naidu arranged an event.

With no funds and just three weeks to pull everything together, the team went to work, says Patrick.

On the day, there was a free health check by Pacific Island Community Trust, John Espin and his Stupid Fighting Robot league, a bouncy castle and face painting for the children, volleyball and indoor futsal tournaments and a Fijian RSE string band playing.

A Fijian feast was the order of the day along with a beautiful and tasty celebration cake to mark the occasion. Guests for the day were Wayne Eltringham from EastPack, Maketū-Te Puke councillor Monique Lints and Te Puke Community Board chairman Richard Crawford.

''This get together was particularly special as it is the first time that the RSE workers got to celebrate Fiji Day in New Zealand,'' says Patrick.

Aisea, one of the Fijian leaders, says that as a group they were blown away by the close-to 400 people that turned up and it has given the group the challenge to organise more get togethers in the future.

''The Fijian community is so grateful to EastPack for their generosity and goodwill in being the major sponsor for the event.

''Also, a massive thanks goes to Pacific Island Community Trust and a number of Fijian owned businesses and individual donors for their support. Special mention goes to EastPack RSE manager Megan Porter and Pacific Island Community Trust CEO Esther Martin.''