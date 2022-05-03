Rotorua Ziplines opens this week. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's newest zipline adventure course which soars over waterfalls, rivers and native forests will officially open tomorrow. However, those wanting an adrenaline fix will have to wait until Friday for a test drive.

Located near Ōkere Fall, the new tourist attraction, which cost ''seven figures'' employs five staff, with the potential to employ a further 15. The company behind the project, Rotorua Ziplines, also plans to plant 60,000 trees in their area over the next five years.

Business leaders have welcomed the new attraction which is expected to appeal to residents, as well as national and international visitors.

Rotorua Ziplines director Sam Sutton, who also owns Rotorua Rafting, said the project was years in the making and was close to his heart as it was given its proximity to Ōkere Falls where he was brought up - and the Kaituna River.

The four-time Extreme Kayak World Champion said the river ''has given me my life''.

''I learned to kayak on the river and that is where I got all my skillsets. I met my partner on the river, I've now bought my kids up to know the river so I have a strong connection to it.''

Sutton said it was time to showcase the river in a different light and look toward its future preservation.

''It's pretty cool and I'm excited. The fact you are over the river is just wicked...we are ready to rock 'n' roll.''

Three ziplines will run near the Kaituna River and a fourth over farmland is being marketed as the steepest and fastest zipline in the country.

''We believe our course is one of the most challenging zipline builds undertaken. This is not because of the scale of our course nor the complexity of our systems but due to our care for the Ōkere awa and its surrounds.''

That care was being expressed through a reforestation programme and it had already removed gorse and other invasive weeds.

''Not only is it important for the immediate ecosystem of the Ōkere awa, but for the global ecosystem to ensure our emissions are outweighed by our carbon.''

Sutton said it would plant 60,000 trees in the next five years and offset 3500 homes worth of carbon.

''Everyone will participate in the planting. In 150 years ... we hope that the waters will once again be clean enough to drink and the forests will be deafening from bird song.''

Rotorua Ziplines will have an official opening tomorrow , with bookings starting on Friday.

Destination Rotorua head of marketing and insights Jo Holmes said now was the perfect time to launch a new product to coincide with the return of international visitors.

''We wish the team at Zipline Rotorua all the best with their exciting new initiative.''

''International travel agents are asking us lots of questions about what's changed over the past two years and what's new for visitors to experience so it's great to share new products like these. There's also been a significant amount of investment in the development of the destination and we know our tourism businesses can't wait to show that off to our international manuhiri.''

She said Rotorua had always been a popular winter destination, particularly for the non-ski holiday market.

''Our marketing campaigns will continue to remind New Zealanders and Australians of that fact.''

The accommodation sector was at close to full capacity over the past two long weekends and through the school holidays.

''We see proof that Rotorua is a favourite tourism destination, as it's always been. We also monitor forward accommodation bookings in a live dashboard and future demand over the next couple of months is looking positive."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said Rotorua Ziplines looked impressive.

''This is the thing that Rotorua excels at and it is great to see.''

Heard said the return of overseas visitors was also good news.

''I think we will progressively get back to the new norm. It's been a long time coming so bring it on.''