Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Rotorua Ziplines launches with one of the most challenging zipline builds undertaken

4 minutes to read
Rotorua Ziplines opens this week. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Ziplines opens this week. Photo / Supplied

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua's newest zipline adventure course which soars over waterfalls, rivers and native forests will officially open tomorrow. However, those wanting an adrenaline fix will have to wait until Friday for a test drive.

Located near

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.