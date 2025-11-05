Reid said he must walk instead of running to adhere to Fire and Emergency New Zealand policy.

“Even though I could technically run, because I’m not at a fire emergency incident, I still want to abide by their rules with that [borrowed] gear on my back,” said Reid.

Volunteer firefighter Chris Reid completed Tauranga's City to Surf fun run and walk in full firefighting kit last year. Photo / Marathon Photos Live

Reid said he had a sporting background and had previously competed in triathlons.

Having raced the City to Surf half-marathon before, Reid decided to give himself an extra challenge last year.

He knew nobody racing then, besides his wife and some friends, but saw how “pumped” everybody was when he crossed the finish line.

“It was really supportive to hear all the tooting and cheering from passers-by.”

Reid said the most challenging part of the race was Totara St.

“There’s not a lot of wind flow. Last year, it was sweltering – 26C or 27C during the race,” Reid said.

Volunteer firefighter Chris Reid on Mount Maunganui Main Beach in Tauranga's City to Surf last year. Photo / Marathon Photos Live

“You’ve got to be in a good state of mind to put yourself through something like that.”

Although he was walking in gear designed to repel the heat, Reid said the kit also had an adverse effect: keeping the heat in.

His wife Irene will be running the 11km City to Surf race, and planned to double back after she crossed the finish line to walk the remainder of his route with him.

She would let him walk the home stretch by himself, reaping the rewards of his hard work.

Their kids, Jackson and Willow, hoped to cross the finish line with Dad.

Reid has arranged for Fire and Emergency to have a promotional stand at the event this year, serving as a recruitment drive for local brigades. Another firefighter will be joining him.

Kathy Miller from City to Surf organiser Event Promotions said last year they stopped prizegiving so the crowd could cheer Reid as he crossed the finish line.

She said he got a “tremendous standing ovation”.

“It was really emotional to see him achieve such a massive goal.

“Seeing Chris in his full firefighting gear really does give other competitors the courage to compete to the best of their ability.”

She was confident people would remember him this year.

“Hopefully we can give him just as big a welcome when he achieves his goal again.”

Bijou Johnson is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. A passionate writer and reader, she grew up in Tauranga and developed a love for journalism while exploring various disciplines at university. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies from Massey University.