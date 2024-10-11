Advertisement
Entries open for Tauranga City to Surf fun run and walk

Tauranga City to Surf returns for another year, with three distanced events. Photo / George Novak

Entries are open for the Tauranga City to Surf, billed by organisers as the Bay of Plenty’s biggest annual fun run and walk.

The popular fun run coming up on November 10 has three events and takes participants around Mauao’s iconic base track ending on Mount Maunganui Main Beach.

The three distances can be run or walked and include a 21.1km half marathon, an 11km race that can be done as a team and a 5km event.

The Jarden half marathon starts at the Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Point and leads participants in a loop around the Waikareao Estuary track, over the Harbour Bridge to finish off around the base track, crossing the finish line on the beach.

Competitors for this event must be 16 or older.

The United Airlines 11km event, for those aged 12 and up, heads from the marina to Mount Maunganui for the base track loop and beach finish.

Competitors in a previous City to Surf event. Photo / George Novak
To share the workload, participants can create a minimum five-person team for this event with workmates, gym buddies or sports teams.

The Bay of Plenty Times 5km event starts at Mount Maunganui Main Beach and utilises the boardwalk and beach access paths to take participants towards Moturiki/Leisure Island, before turning around to head back to the base track and finishing off on the beach. This event is for competitors aged 5 and up.

Prizes from event sponsors and partners are up for grabs and every finisher will go into the draw to win flights for two to San Francisco.

All participants who cross the finish line at Mount Maunganui Main Beach will be presented with a vibrant finisher’s medal.

Entries are open on the Event Promotions website until race day. Registrations will also be available on the morning of the event at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club for the half marathon and 11km, or at Beach Hut (previously Deckchair Cafe) for the 5km.

The Details

  • Tauranga City to Surf fun run and walk
  • November 10
  • 7.30am-9.30am: registrations open
  • 9am: Half marathon starts at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club
  • 10am: 5km starts outside Mount Surf Club
  • 1pm: Prizegiving for all events, outside Mount Surf Club



  • 10am: Start of City to Surf 11km Run & Walk – Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club
  • 10am: Start of 5km fun run/walk – outside Mount Surf Club
  • 1.15pm: Prizegiving for all events – outside Mount Surf Club


