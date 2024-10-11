Tauranga City to Surf returns for another year, with three distanced events. Photo / George Novak

Entries are open for the Tauranga City to Surf, billed by organisers as the Bay of Plenty’s biggest annual fun run and walk.

The popular fun run coming up on November 10 has three events and takes participants around Mauao’s iconic base track ending on Mount Maunganui Main Beach.

The three distances can be run or walked and include a 21.1km half marathon, an 11km race that can be done as a team and a 5km event.

The Jarden half marathon starts at the Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Point and leads participants in a loop around the Waikareao Estuary track, over the Harbour Bridge to finish off around the base track, crossing the finish line on the beach.

Competitors for this event must be 16 or older.