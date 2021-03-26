Rock and Roll takes over Whangamatā

It's all fun and plenty of action at Repco Beach Hop 21 with Franklin Rock and Rollers doing the double. Photo / Alison Smith

Rock and roll has taken over in Whangamatā, with crowds making way for clubs from around the country at Repco Beach Hop 21.

Cars and motorcycles are now rumbling through Port Rd - the town's main street - following a rock and roll parade led by Coastal Rockers and featuring dancers of all ages in the Rock and Roll march to favourites like the Rock and Roll Waltz.

Pink ladies are Lillia, Alessa and Elliana North with Hector Fafra tagging along. Photo / Alison Smith

Celebrating its 21st year, the Grease Lightning-themed celebration of 50s and 60s fashion has drawn more than 1000 classic cars, motorcyles and caravans a year on from when Covid-19 lockdown postponed the event.

Another was held in November - so this year's Repco Beach Hop is just four months on but still drawing thousands of eventgoers.

Hector Fafra poses while Lillia, Alessa and Elliana North, from Auckland, swing their pink ladies' dresses in Whangamatā. Photo / Alison Smith

Today features a retro caravan show, nostalgia surf festival and King and Queen of the Hop at a dancer's hub outside Whangamatā Library.

At Williamson Park, a vintage pinup competition will draw women in their finest fashions.

Kate McAulay, of Beauty School Dropouts, will be among makeup artists kept busy all day, and says sustainability is a feature of vintage fashion, with thrift shops being hit hard in Thames for the first Beach Hop visit there on Thursday.

Also out to impress will be contestants in the Whanga Bar Hop Idol starting from 4.20pm today.

Whangamatā is transformed into a festival of colour, with fashion and cars parked and paraded through the day and night.

Money raised from the sale of programmes goes to local emergency services and charities.

Bands will blast Beatles, Elvis, Kay Starr and more at The Whangamatā Club, Whangamatā RSA and on the street and in bars around town.

Rock and Roll clubs are having a revival around the country say those joining the Repco Beach Hop's club march in Port Rd Whangamata. Photo / Alison Smith

Tomorrow is the fifth and final day of the festival and culminates in the prize presentations at noon to best in show and giveaway of a 1956 pink Ford Thunderbird named Sandy.

As is the tradition, the winner can choose from the classic car that's beautifully restored by volunteers of the Repco Beach Hop crew, a caravan similarly crafted by volunteers, a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle or $10,000 cash.

If the winner chooses to take Sandy home, the next question is whether they bid at auction for Danny the caravan.

"We're hoping the pair can get hitched," says Repco Beach Hop President Noddy Watts.