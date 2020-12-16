Robot-themed holiday programme at Te Puke Library

Hannah and Sam Espin check out Te Puke Library's Bob Squad Robots holiday programme with customer services representatives Arna Stacey, left, dad John and children's librarian Deborah Hart.

A local legend has been enlisted to help kids keep reading during the long school holiday.

Stupid Robot Fighting League creator John Espin has been brought on board for Te Puke Library's Bob Squad robots-themed holiday reading programme.

Anyone registering gets a book that includes several missions, a reading log and other robot-related activities.

''One of the missions is kids are going to be reporters and they are going to ask John a question they really want to know the answer to, and then he will choose the best ones and record a little video,'' says children's librarian Deborah Hart.

''They are also going to create a taunt - create something that is funny or silly, but not mean.''

One of John's most successful fighting robots - El Minion - was ''retired'' and its head made into a guitar. Inspired by this concept, there is also a mission to make an instrument.

''So it's lots of fun things like that. A lot of interesting missions to do with robots to do over the summer,'' says Deborah.

Once a mission is complete, kids can take their book into the library to show staff and have that particular mission stamped off.

As soon as they get one stamped off, they will get an invitation to the wrap up party in late January.

There is also a reading log that challenges kids to read in blocks of 10 minutes.

''If they tick 10 boxes, that's 100 minutes and for each 100 minutes of reading there will be an entry into the draw for a prize.

''The whole idea of it is to get over the reading slump over summer because a lot of kids aren't reading so we are just trying to encourage them to,'' says Deborah, ''but in a really fun way so when they get back to school they haven't just been vegging out.''

John, who will also be at the wrap up party making miniature fighting robots, says he is happy to be involved and help with the initiative.

''One of the good things is that Deborah's constructed [this programme]. I'd never have been able to do myself, so it's nice that somebody else has had a vision to encourage children to read. The book is amazing.

''Both my kids are absolute bookworms, so coming down to the library is a reward for them because they love coming here. So if we can do anything for the library then we will.''

The Bob Squad reading programme has been running for several years and develops each summer.

''I think we are getting better each year,'' says Deborah. "And I love bringing in someone local to be involved.''

Registering for the programme is as easy as visiting the library.