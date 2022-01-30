Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Rob Rattenbury: Climate change is a sleeping giant that needs our attention

5 minutes to read
While the world has been focused on Covid-19 over the past two years, the elephant in the room is getting bigger. Photo / NZME

While the world has been focused on Covid-19 over the past two years, the elephant in the room is getting bigger. Photo / NZME

Rob Rattenbury
By
Rob Rattenbury

Columnist

OPINION

For nearly two years all our minds and energy have been focused on Covid-19. Our Government has, despite its critics and some admitted missteps, done a sterling job at caring for its people. The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.