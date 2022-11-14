The Kiwi Kids Charity Great Kiwi Road trip stopped at Thames Coast Community Kindergarten to help out with overdue maintenance. Photo / Supplied

The small community of Te Puru on the Thames Coast is still buzzing after the Kiwi Kids Charity Great Kiwi Road Trip blazed through town a couple of weeks back.

The Road Trippers were stoked to be able to help out Thames Coast Community Kindy with a series of projects which had been delayed due to Covid and weather for too long.

Head teacher Karen Bowie said it was a real "meant to be" moment.

Teachers, parents and extended whānau were all there to lend a hand and a heap of remedial and new work was completed.

The Kiwi Kids Charity would like to thank Tanya Kennerley and Blair Fraser and the whole Dayle ITM Kopu family for so generously supporting the project.