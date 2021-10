Police ask that people avoid travelling through the area if possible. Photo / File

Police ask that people avoid travelling through the area if possible. Photo / File

A planned police operation closed a road and caused delays in Tauranga this morning.

Cordons were in place near the junction of Fraser St and Fifteenth Ave and police were diverting traffic to undertake a pre-planned search warrant at an address in the area.

The road is now clear.

Police thanked members of the public for their understanding and inquiries into the search warrant were ongoing.