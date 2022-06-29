The road is closed until further notice. Photo / NZME

A gas main has been repaired and residents in the area are allowed to leave their homes after a gas main was struck on the main road in Tauranga this morning.

Tauranga City Council advised earlier that Cameron Rd was closed between Fifteenth Ave and Thirteenth Ave in both directions and emergency services were on the scene.

A council spokeswoman said the team was working hard to resolve the issue and the road has since reopened.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said four fire trucks attended a gas line that had been pierced at 10.12am and one remained on the scene.

The council said earlier that contractors were working to resolve and restore the gas as soon as possible.

North-bound traffic was diverted down Fifteenth Ave and south-bound traffic down Thirteenth Ave.