Road closures for Orange Day Parade

Tauranga city streets will be flooded with over 760 local students later this week as they walk the streets with large banners encouraging road safety and active travel in their communities.

This Friday, 31 Tauranga and Western Bay primary and intermediate schools will assemble along The Strand near to the Masonic Park by 9.15am for the official opening address by Tauranga Acting Mayor Tina Salisbury.

At 9.30am students will parade through the inner-city streets with banners that they have specially designed in their schools.

In its thirteenth year, this celebration acknowledges students who have been working throughout the year to promote road safety and active travel within their school communities.

Temporary road closures will be in place for 30 minutes or so as students make their way through inner-city streets.

The affected streets are Wharf St, Willow St, Grey St, and Elizabeth St.



Devonport Rd and The Strand will be closed from 7am to 10.30am. The Strand car park will be closed until 11am. People are asked to make alternative arrangements for parking on Friday, November 27.

Retailers, friends and family are encouraged to show their support by assembling along the route by 9.30am.

Travel Safe in partnership with NZ Police and attending dignitaries will award trophies for the best banners at the Edgewater Fan (on the waterfront) at the end of the parade just after 10am.