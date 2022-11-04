Ria Hall. Photo / Mead Norton

Māori musician Ria Hall says her songs feel at home with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra as she prepares to share the stage with them for the first time.

It is a remarkable comment, as the Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui singer-songwriter also describes waiata as being integral to Māori identity and says it is "central to who we are and how we express ourselves as Māori".

Tauranga-based Hall says hearing her album being performed entirely by an orchestra evokes Western musical tradition and their spin on the arrangements takes her work "to another hemisphere".

"It's such a journey sonically, the arrangers have done such an amazing job of treating each song and letting it really live in the orchestral space - all my songs sound so at home with the NZSO," Hall says.

Hall says working with NZSO was an interplay of worlds and world views.

"I am very aware of what I bring to the table, in my own right. So this collaboration is an exchange of cultures."

These are the conversations New Zealand society needs to continue having, moving forward, and with this project, they have struck a great balance, she says.

"It should be about the storytelling and the deeper holistic experience."

A self-described fan of orchestral music, Hall says she has been inspired working in this new space.

"There is so much discipline involved, the players are incredibly fluent in what they do - they almost speak another language which I find so fascinating."

She says she is "incredibly honoured" to grace the stage with the world-class orchestral ensemble and was "gobsmacked" when she was first approached a year ago.

"I never thought I would ever be presented with this opportunity. Never in my wildest dreams did I think they would ask me."

She hopes the move encourages more Māori to engage in symphonic music, especially tamariki Māori.

When she was young, Hall looked up to wāhine Māori living their dreams.

"I'd like to think that the sky's the limit.

"The truth is, we belong everywhere and if our babies want to immerse themselves in symphonic music, I would wholeheartedly encourage them to follow their dreams," said Hall.

Lucrecia Colominas, a senior manager at NZSO, says the challenges are exciting for the company when working with contemporary Māori artists like Hall.

"As Aotearoa New Zealand's national orchestra, we are constantly learning from our artists how best to make our performances truly collaborative," Colominas says.

She says Hall was remarkable during rehearsals and the orchestra members are looking forward to the performances.

"Ria is an inspiring and versatile musician who was open to the challenge of having her music re-imagined in a symphonic format.



"Her presence and strength on stage is incomparable."

The singer will be playing to a home crowd in Tauranga Moana this weekend. The show will continue next weekend in Napier.

The singer will be playing to a home crowd in Tauranga Moana this weekend. The show will continue next weekend in Napier.



What: Ria Hall and the NZ Symphony Orchestra

When: 7.30pm tonight

Where: Baycourt Community and Arts Centre

More info and tickets: NZSO website, Ticketek