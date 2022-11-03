Chelsea Winter in her "dream" kitchen. Photo / Supplied

You could be the new owner of a kitchen of a celebrity chef and the birthplace of the famous lockdown loaves.

Celebrity chef and best-selling author Chelsea Winter has listed her Te Puna lifestyle property for sale.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 177C Crawford Rd, called "Olive Hill", is being marketed by local agency Oliver Road Luxury Real Estate. It is listed for $2.49m.

Winter moved to the Bay of Plenty from Auckland five years ago after selling her Point Chevalier house to be closer to family and for the lifestyle, she told NZME at the time.

Winter and partner Douglas Renall say the property, which they have called home for more than three years, will always hold a special place in their hearts.

But they say exciting new opportunities are unfolding elsewhere for their next stage of life and it was time to move on.

"It's been a haven of peace and tranquillity for our little family – it's private but everything you need is close at hand, and there's no shortage of amazing beaches close by for summer."

A kitchen designed by and for a "professional gourmet" was a significant part of what attracted Winter to the home, and since moving in she has further redeveloped a portion of it to suit her style.

Celebrity chef and best-selling author Chelsea Winter has listed her Te Puna lifestyle property for sale. Photo / Supplied

Naturally, she has put it to good use. Her most recent cookbook, Supergood was created and photographed there, going on to be the country's overall bestselling title of 2020.

Winter hit headlines during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 with her beer bread, which she named "lockdown loaf" - a recipe that used beer instead of yeast which disappeared off supermarket shelves up and down the country.

"This kitchen has been an utter dream for me – that beautiful solid oak island bench has been my home for the past few years.

"It's like an old friend now, I'll miss it a lot. Every time I looked up from the sink to see the Mount and the water in the distance, I had to pinch myself.

"And oh, the space – there's literally a place for everything you could ever need and more.

"Such a treat! Basically, the sky's the limit with a kitchen like this, and yet it's still somehow cosy and inviting."

The main bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe occupies the eastern wing of the home. Two double bedrooms plus a TV/casual lounge with views of Tauranga City, the harbour and Mauao occupying the other.

The property, Olive Hill, will be marketed by local agency Oliver Road Luxury Real Estate. Photo / Supplied

The property is set on an 11,200sqm section complete with two paddocks and 40 olive trees, plane trees, totaras, oak, citrus, avocado, apricot, and apples just 15 minutes from the city centre. A 130sq m shed provides extra space for hobbies, large toys, gym equipment, or a games room.

"The vision was to bring the land to life by planting many trees. As much for us as for the generations to come," Renall said.