Zoe Cruze as Kate Sheppard and Fraser Graham as Richard 'King Dick' Seddon. Photo / Supplied

REVIEW

That Bloody Woman

Tauranga Musical Theatre, 17th Ave

April 22-May 7

Written by Luke Di Somma and Gregory Cooper

Director: Darrel Nitschke

Musical and band director: Ashleen Fahy

Choreographer: Laura Mansell

Production manager: Mark Fowler

In 1893, Kate Sheppard won women the right to vote.

In 2022, her story comes to life on Tauranga Musical Theatre's 17th Ave stage.

That Bloody Woman is a 2015 punk-rock musical written by Luke Di Somma and Gregory Cooper. It is based on the life of Sheppard and charts the suffragism struggle in New Zealand and its opposition by Richard Seddon.

Tauranga's Zoe Cruze plays a brilliantly bad-ass modern-day Kate.

A self-proclaimed feminist and advocate for women's rights since before she had ovaries, Cruze was the perfect woman to play New Zealand's most famous suffragist.

Cruze firstly looked the part, just like the woman we see on the front of the $10 note - her long, blonde dreadlocks and sparkly belt giving her that modern-day punk rock edge.

The way she interacts with the audience is so effortless, fun and clever.

A warning to men with tickets: Expect an exclusive experience. Cruze doesn't hold back.

She has taken her role seriously too. In preparation for her role, Cruze visited Sheppard House in Christchurch, the feminist exhibition in Wellington, has seen the final 270m-long petition and read copious books to help bring Sheppard to life.

Cruze definitely delivered on the power, grace and beauty the role deserves.

Other stand-outs for me were Fraser Graham as Richard 'King Dick' Seddon and Laura Boucher as The Vicar.

Laura Mansell's choreography is also on display once again, bringing energy and a whole lot of sass.

Despite being sprinkled with comedy and clever lyrics, the musical has some serious notes.

Songs like the Quarter Acre Dream and Last Drinks make reference to domestic violence. Well done to director Darrel Nitschke for the way she highlights such an important message on stage. One that resonates, I'm sure, with many women of today.

It's a deep, dark, topic that should not be overlooked.

I love theatre for the way it can tell such powerful stories.

And in this show, rather than telling their story to a silent, observing audience, the actors and actresses on stage encourage you to react.

Tauranga Musical Theatre has done it again. That Bloody Woman was that bloody good.