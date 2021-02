Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / File

A rescue helicopter has been sent to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Whiritoa.

A police spokeswoman said two people were injured, including one seriously, in the crash which happened just before 2pm on the Waihi/Whangamata Rd.

2:20PM - Reports of a serious crash on #SH25 just north of Whiritoa. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Road closure is possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1dnI0yG8LE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 4, 2021

Police, fire and ambulance were also at the scene.

NZ Transport Agency said via Twitter that delays and road closures were likely.

