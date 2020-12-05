Redundancies create new career pathways for Bay of Plenty workers

Dion McKee has been working for Tauranga Plasterers for five months. Photo / File

When James Roberts was made redundant from Tamaki Māori Tours and Māori Village there were tears and sadness.

Emotions ran high. The former bus driver says his workmates and bosses were like family. They still are.

"It had an impact on all of us when they went into hibernation due to Covid. But the company tried to organise other work ... it took a while but we got there in the end."

The light at the end of the tunnel for Roberts was a job at Higgins doing civil construction.

The father of four and grandfather of 10 says finding another job at age 54 felt good.

"I've been here three months and I am really grateful that Higgins took a punt on me. I am truly thankful for the opportunity."

Dion McKee was another victim of Covid. The 25-year-old lost his scaffolding job, but has secured work in another trade.

When NZME visited him on site, the trainee plasterboard fixer was busy learning the tricks of the trade and had his tool belt at the ready.

He was part of a team working on a high-end home in Welcome Bay with spectacular sea and bush views.

"You learn some high-quality stuff and the job is physical like a workout. Plus the views from some of the houses are pretty cool."

McKee was also looking forward to gaining another qualification.

"That will really help me if I want to move or go overseas."

Tauranga Plasterers managing director Stuart Phelps said he needed staff who would turn up to work and undergo training.

There were three candidates in the past who couldn't meet those requirements and McKee was top of the list on a new recruitment campaign.

Phelps says McKee completed work experience first and loved the job.

Five months later and he is still in the game.

"Now he is also training with BCITO to become a plasterboard fixer."

Tauranga Plasterers currently employed 30 staff, he said, and he was passionate about training people in the trade.

Both men received help from the Ministry of Social Development to secure their new jobs.

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant said although it had been a challenging year, there were still job opportunities.

From July to October, 3162 people in the region went off the benefit to go into work including 1126 people from Tauranga and Rotorua.

"The jobseekers are finding opportunities in various industries such as hospitality industry, roofing, construction, administration and forestry. There are also multiple apprenticeship opportunities in butchery, hairdressing, carpentry and electrical."

The latest initiative was Pop-Up-Job shops, a new, innovative way of connecting with jobseekers and potential employers.

"We will be holding more of these Pop-Up-Job shops in our communities over the next 12 months across the Bay of Plenty region."

• Rapid Return to Work: A phone-based employment service supporting people who have recently been displaced from their job by providing CV and cover letter support, job interview preparation and assessing transferable skills and referring them to available job opportunities.

• Expansion to Mana in Mahi: Increasing the length of time and amount of support that participants can receive and increasing the amount of wage subsidy employers receive.

• Connected: Co-ordinating the delivery of All of Government employment, education and training services through the Connected website, 0800 phone line and on-the-ground Connected spaces across New Zealand.

• Work and Income Recruitment Tool: A free job board that enables employers to list jobs and connect with New Zealanders looking for work.

• Work the Seasons: Enhancing our seasonal recruitment portal to include accommodation listings alongside job postings.

• Flexi-Wage: To help businesses hire up to an additional 40,000 New Zealanders.

- Source MSD