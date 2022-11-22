Tauranga’s Joshua Shoebridge, 23, placed third in the NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge. Photo / Supplied

This year’s NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge was all about “redemption” for Tauranga’s Joshua Shoebridge.

The 23-year-old placed third in the NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge sponsored by ITM. The Apprentice Challenge National Final took place at NZCB’s annual conference in Hamilton last weekend, when 19 regional finalists from throughout New Zealand competed for the top prize.

Apprentices were judged on examples of their work, dedication towards their apprenticeship, and a presentation to more than 650 NZCB member builders attending the conference.

Shoebridge placed third in the competition behind second-place winner Petros Vrahasotakis, 27, of Wellington, and New Zealand’s top apprentice Joshua Welsh, 27, of Whangarei.

“It feels pretty good,” Shoebridge said. “It was better than I expected.”

He said it was the first time he had made it to the national finals. He competed in the regional finals a couple of years ago but made a “major mistake” during one of the practical assignments that cost him a spot in the finals.

“I ran out of time to get one of the major measurements for the picnic table we had to make. Mine was 100mm taller than everyone else’s. I was meant to cut the legs but I spent all my time sanding and making it look pretty.”

This time he did some extra work beforehand and knew what he was getting into.

“It was a bit of a redemption.”

Shoebridge works at Atrium Homes Ltd in Tauranga. He worked there part time in 2017 while he was doing a pre-trade course at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in Tauranga.

“I was working for them two or three days a week and then they took me on full time once I finished in 2018.”

He said working for Atrium Homes Ltd was “great”. “We all get along really well and we have a great boss [Allan Shaw].”

The Apprentice Challenge was a great chance to put all his skills to the test, he said.

He said he had now made some “really good friends”.

“They are all top guys.”

Shoebridge said his future plans included finishing a Level 6 Diploma in Construction Management that he had begun.

“I am hoping to get somewhere with that.”

He planned to spend his $5000 prize on “some big-ticket tools” including a drop saw and table saw.

NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming says this year’s nationwide competition was a great opportunity to celebrate emerging talent.

“With the building industry still experiencing the effects of Covid-19, from material supply issues and labour shortages and also the impacts of climate change, the conference was a chance to reflect on the past year, and share invaluable workshops on topics such as health and safety, the use of technology and systems to increase efficiency and output.”

During the NZCB annual conference, apprentices also participated in the Great Apprentice Race – a separate fun-focused challenge where apprentices were put into pairs and showcased their skill and creativity by constructing and racing a human horse and cart.

Tools and supplies were provided by Mitre 10 for the fun event. Seth Lundon (Gisborne) and Josh McLean (Taupo) impressed delegates and returned home as the Great Apprentice Race winners.



