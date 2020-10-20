Re-elected Coromandel MP Scott Simpson: Thanks to you all

COROMANDEL MP: Scott Simpson spent Sunday ziplining through the Coromandel forest in celebration of his re-election. PHOTO/Supplied.

We're fortunate to live in a country with a functioning democracy. In fact New Zealand is one of only nine countries in the world with an unbroken democratic tradition going back more than 150 years. We can all be proud of that heritage.

I'm reminding myself of that as I write this column on a sunny Coromandel spring Sunday morning the day after the 2020 general election and as I come to terms with the new political landscape that lies ahead of us all.

First, a big 'thank you' to Coromandel voters who have given me the honour of being their face and voice in our Parliament once again. Being the Member of Parliament for Coromandel is something I have never taken for granted and never will. It's a role I take seriously and am passionate about.

Secondly, I'd like to thank the other candidates who put themselves forward for election in Coromandel. Doing so is no small thing. It takes guts, is hard work, and it's demanding in terms of effort, energy and emotion. Our democracy relies on people offering themselves for election so that there is a contest of ideas, policy and debate.

Thirdly, to the hundreds of volunteers from all political parties who do so much of the groundwork in any election campaign. These are the people who back their party and local candidate through thick and thin. Naturally, I'm especially grateful to local National

Party volunteers and supporters who did such a great job. Thank you.

But for me and my Party, the nationwide result was not as we would have wanted. New Zealanders have spoken and I for one completely accept the decision that's been made.

Congratulations to the new Government, there is a very big job ahead for you during the next three years.

Results may have been confirmed about the make-up of our Parliament but we're still awaiting results on the two important referendum questions about recreational cannabis use and the End of Life Choice legislation.

For reasons that are not clear to me, we're going to have to wait a few more weeks for that.

Thanks again Coromandel. I'm headed back to Wellington this week, humbled by the generous support of local voters and as keen and eager as ever to be a strong voice for our region in Parliament.