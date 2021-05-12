Rare Jacinda Ardern artwork up for grabs at Jan Tinetti pink ribbon charity event

Pink ribbon breakfast organiser Heidi Tidmarsh who has organised a charity event for Friday featuring Jan Tinetti speaking.

Jan Tinetti wouldn't wish a breast cancer diagnosis on anyone, yet but she doesn't regret her personal experience.

The former school principal turned MP and cabinet minister is now in remission after being diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019.

On Friday, she will speak as part of a Breast Cancer Foundation NZ pink ribbon breakfast being held in Tauranga to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research. The breakfast will include a silent auction of a rare Weston Frizzel artwork of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, signed by Ardern, which is one of only two in existence.

"I get checked up about every nine months, I just had one a couple of weeks ago actually. I'm doing okay," Tinetti said.

Pink ribbon breakfast organiser Heidi Tidmarsh has a special signed artwork on auction at the charity event. Photo / George Novak

Tinetti said she felt she was "incredibly lucky".

"They got it early enough. They got it before it had spread as well."

While the biggest battle at the time was physical, the mental battle is one Tinetti continues to wage daily.

"Anytime you get something like a little itch or and bit of pain, which is actually quite normal, you can worry [if it's cancer returning]. You have to learn to cope with that and live with that."

Minister of Women, Minister of Internal Affairs, and Tauranga list MP Jan Tinetti is also a breast cancer survivor who hopes her journey may help others. Photo / NZME

A mum of two, Tinetti said she had to learn to look after herself first, which was a challenge because "I've always put everyone above myself".

Yet in doing so, Tinetti realised she has become more responsive and focused on looking after others.

During her cancer battle, Tinetti turned to friend John Fletcher, who runs mindfulness classes, for help.

"That's been my saviour. It's helped me learn to meditate and just be calm. Anytime I get stressed I actually go and spend some time breathing and calm myself down. Honestly, I wonder why I didn't do this years ago - putting myself first has been a big change in my life."

Tinetti said she usually never worries much about what has happened in the past or what might happen in the future and this attitude has had plenty of bearing on her cancer journey.

"To be fair, that's how I viewed the cancer journey. It was horrific. It's something I wouldn't wish on to anyone but I don't regret it. It's happened and I'm okay with that. That part of my life was meant to be. You can't change what happened in the past, you can only look forward."

Tinetti's message is one she hopes others fighting a similar journey can take on board. She also hopes her story will help educate people that not all breast cancers start with a lump.

"I never had a lump. People don't understand that cancer can come in different forms. The only way that came up for me was through a mammogram. That's why it's so important for me to tell my story and if someone is diagnosed, it's not the end of the world. There's hope out there. There's a wonderful group of women who have been through it and will welcome you."

Pink ribbon breakfast organiser Heidi Tidmarsh said Tinetti's story was one of courage and survival.

"About 13 years ago my mother died of breast cancer so I've always been keen on this particular charity."

Tidmarsh said she has also had a couple of scares which added to the call for greater awareness because "it's important to let people know it can be nothing, just get checked".

She hoped the breakfast would raise plenty of money to go towards breast cancer research. If there was one message she hoped people could take away from the event, it was to "get checked".

More than $1000 has already been raised via Tidmarsh's pink ribbon breakfast page, via the Breast Cancer Foundation website.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in New Zealand women, with nine women diagnosed each day.

Women have a 92 per cent survival rate if cancer is detected by regular mammograms. This reduces to 75 per cent if a lump is the first sign of cancer.

About 3300 women, and 25 men, are diagnosed each year and each year more than 600 die.

• People can donate to the cause online or if they were interested in attending the breakfast from 8am at Oscar and Otto, they can email Tidmarsh via heiditidmarsh1@gmail.com