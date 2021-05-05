Pink Breakfast to start Mother's Day at Eastern Districts

Tracy Sissons, Kassia Daysh and Tanya Rohloff are organising a Pink Breakfast at Eastern Districts Rugby Club on Mothers' Day.

Tracy Sissons, Kassia Daysh and Tanya Rohloff are organising a Pink Breakfast at Eastern Districts Rugby Club on Mothers' Day.

By Stuart Whitaker news@tepuketimes.co.nz

A Pink Breakfast at Eastern Districts Rugby Club at the weekend is definitely not just for the ladies.

Pink Breakfasts are being held nationwide during May to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

This will be the third Pink Breakfast at Eastern Districts. Tanya Rohloff is one of the women organising the event.

Tanya was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and she says, as well as raising funds, past events have raised awareness.

''After being diagnosed myself with breast cancer, going through all my treatments and stuff, it's just a good way to give back and raise awareness,'' she says.

''Before I was diagnosed I wasn't a regular checker, so I think maybe if I was more aware, if I'd caught it earlier, I might not have had to go through the extent of the treatment I had to.''

There is also an opportunity to find out where the money raised is used - early detection education, supporting those with breast cancer, research and medical grants and advocacy.

''One thing I learned was that it wasn't just me that was going through it, it was my friends and family and everybody else that goes through it with you, and you can forget that along the way, so we like all the supporters to come [to the breakfast] too.''

The Pink Breakfast coincides with Mother's Day - as did the first one.

''We had a full club, everyone brought their mums and it was packed - so this year we have gone back to Mother's Day.''

The room will be set up the night before and then it's an early start for the organisers to get breakfasts cooking, with the meal served about 9am.

''It's a lot of work,'' says Tanya.

Kassia Daysh and Tracy Sissons helped support Tanya during her treatment and both help with the breakfast.

''I guess we do it to support the club and support Tarns,'' says Kassia. ''It's a good charity, a good cause and it promotes the club and brings people in.''

Anyone is welcome at the breakfast.

''Kids are welcome, it's a family-friendly event for everyone - husbands, dads, brothers - whoever wants to come.''

Tickets are $20 and include the buffet breakfast and chances to win spot prizes. To buy tickets contact Tanya on 022 341 0452.