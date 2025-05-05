Carley Ririnui-Hennings (left), Rhiana Fleming, Eileen Lee and Myththys TuMaurirere.

It can be rubbed on the chest for respiratory ailments, or on joints for aches and pains.

There is also a tonic brewed from kūmarahou with liquorice and ginger root alongside organic tea made with chamomile flowers, dried kawakawa leaves and lemon.

Ririnui-Hennings said every year the iwi distributed free packs to kaumātua “made with aroha”.

“They [rangatahi] are amazing.

“Everything has been a learning experience because they have done all the steps from harvesting to production and packaging. We even made our own labels.

“It’s been an enjoyable process and all the feedback from the kids has been positive.”

Rangatahi harvested kawakawa on a hīkoi around Mauao.

Koi Ora Ngahuru Rangatahi manager Katarina Ngatai said it was also a fantastic opportunity for the rangatahi to connect with te ao Māori (tikanga customary values).

“That is one of our core objectives so it was wonderful they were able to learn about traditional Māori medicine.

“Sharing knowledge is important and hopefully we can continue this kaupapa in the future.”

Mātauranga Reo kaimahi Kaya Waiariki said 20 rangatahi attended Koi Ora Ngahuru, which was held during the April school holidays.

“I love how authentic our processes and our programmes are.

“You know, it’s real grassroots and it’s been lovely to see the rangatahi form some strong bonds between them.”

She said the kaumātua gift packs were just part of the programme, which included an overnight stay on Te Rereatukāhia Marae, preparing a hāngī and listening to storytelling in a marae kitchen.

Really awesome

“So much fun and really, really awesome.”

Those are the words 14-year-old Myththys TuMauirere used to describe his time on the youth programme.

“I can’t believe they sell these in the shops for 30 bucks.”

He is on the kawakawa balm production line. Jars of the balm are lined up waiting for the lids to be stickered.

The Ngāi Te Rangi initiative aims to teach the youngsters entrepreneurial, botany and traditional Māori skills while navigating making the products from start to finish, a statement from the iwi said.

“Smells bloody nice too,” he said, taking a big sniff.

“We smashed it. I came because I had nothing else to do and I was bored. I’m glad I did because I’ve enjoyed it.”

Nastasha Fleming said it was a good feeling giving back to kaumātua.

“It’s been great. I’ve learnt a lot.”

Kiara Edwards liked being able doing something different and said she has formed new friendships.