Teuila Waiari-Winters is part of an iwi youth programme in which participants have been harvesting medicinal Māori plants and brewing up balms, tonics and herbal tea that will be gifted to kaumātua.
Rangatahi on an iwi youth programme have been harvesting medicinal Māori plants and brewing up balms, tonics and herbal tea that will be gifted to kaumātua.
The Ngāi Te Rangi initiative aimed to teach the youngsters botany as well as entrepreneurial and traditional Māori skills, while navigating making the products from start to finish, a statement from the iwi said. The making of the products was done in a marae kitchen.
HbU (How ‘bout you?) mobile health waka team leader Carley Ririnui-Hennings said the joint project with Koi Ora Ngahuru Rangatahi focused on empowering disadvantaged young people.
She said rangatahi harvested kawakawa on a hīkoi around Mauao and, under the guidance of registered ronga practitioner Puawai Tawa-Butler, they learnt about its medicinal purposes and how their tūpuna used plants and herbs to heal.
Included in the free gift packs that will be distributed to kāumatua in the lead up to winter were kawakawa pani balm infused with grapeseed oil, candelilla wax and eucalyptus and lemon essential oils.