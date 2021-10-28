Rainfall amounts for Bay of Plenty overnight: SH30 reopens

MetService Severe weather: October 28th-30th.

Bay of Plenty has been lashed with heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours with flooding closing a part of a state highway this morning.

State Highway 30 near Whakatāne was closed for a time but has since reopened, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA.

MetService spokesman Lewis Ferris said Whakatāne received the highest amount of rainfall for the region in the 12 hours leading up to 9am with 95.4mm.

Rotorua saw 28.6mm recorded with 20.8mm in Tauranga.

Lewis said the heavy rain warning was forecast to end at 11am today with the rest of the rain looking to clear out of Bay of Plenty shortly after.

UPDATE 8:40AM

This flooding has now receded and #SH30 is OPEN again. ^TP https://t.co/QxgoM8jpiB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 28, 2021

"Saturday is off to a dry start but the next weather feature is due to move in from the west towards the end of the day.

"This front brings some rain to the region on Sunday, not too much for the main centres but the eastern ranges will see larger accumulations, as is common for weather systems passing from the west," he said.

Lewis said next week looked to be off to a settled start.

"But by Wednesday we're seeing a substantial difference in how the weather models handle a low-pressure system near the country."