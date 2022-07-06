A firefighter dampened down the destroyed building. Photo / Emma Houpt

Two local men have been arrested in relation to a fire at the building used by Tauranga's rainbow and gender-diverse youth community last month.

The men, aged 29 and 33, have been charged with arson and are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today.

The fire caused significant damage to a building on the property.

The Historic Village building was shared by Gender Dynamix, an organisation that serves the needs of the gender-diverse community, and Rainbow Youth, who use it as their drop-in centre.

The Tauranga building was a drop-in centre for young people holding social groups, community events and providing one-on-one support.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident but inquiries are ongoing.

The fire started around 12.30am on June 16 and destroyed one of 60 buildings in Tauranga's Historic Village.

Three fire appliances from Tauranga and one from Greerton attended.

A gathering was held at the village the day of the fire where people came to support those affected.

Gender Dynamix board chairwoman Maddie Stubbins initially told the Bay of Plenty Times that she was "devastated" by the fire but the organisation's operations would continue "business as usual".

Rainbow Youth executive director Pooja Subramanian said there was a "lot of devastation" among the staff, volunteers and wider community.

Tauranga City Council venues and events manager Nelita Byrne previously said demolition of the building would begin and work would start on the site to clear the remains of the building and keep the site safe.

She said it was "still too early" to comment on what might be built in the future.

"We have found them an interim space to use as we work through longer-term relocation options in The Village."

The fire prompted an outpouring of grief and giving for the Tauranga LGBTQIA+ community, with a Givealittle for Rainbow Youth raising more than $82,000 so far.