Rail barrier arms down at Mount Maunganui intersection, traffic backed up

Rail barrier arms are down at Te Maunga intersection. Photo / Google

Motorists are being warned of significant delays at Mount Maunganui's Te Maunga intersection.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said there was an issue with rail barrier arms at the State Highway 29A Te Maunga intersection. The barrier arms are down but there is no train coming, she said.

The transport agency has contacted KiwiRail and a signaller was on their way.

It's understood that all trains on the line have been stopped until the problem is resolved.

Traffic wanting to turn right off SH2 onto SH29A was backing up beyond Bayfair roundabout.

All traffic was being diverted to the Sandhurst Drive interchange.

People should avoid the area if possible until the issue was fixed.