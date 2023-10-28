The Black Power and Mongrel Mob gang patches. Photo / File

There have been more arrests following simmering gang tensions in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Three people have been arrested and offensive weapons were located by police in Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Acting Area Commander Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said staff are continuously assessing ongoing gang conflict in the area.

Police conducted six traffic stops on Friday night and Saturday morning. They aslo searched an address using the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023.

One person was arrested in Whakatāne after they were sighted with a firearm, offensive weapons were also located in the vehicle.

Charges are being considered, Murray said.

A 40-year-old gang member from Auckland was arrested in Ōpōtiki and is due to appear in the Ōpōtiki District Court on November 2.

He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drug utensils.

A youth was also arrested for cannabis supply and will be referred to Youth Services.

“Police will continue to take all necessary measures to stamp out this behaviour and hold offenders to account and will be maintaining a highly visible presence.”

Eariler this week Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore was outside working on Saturday when he heard gunfire a few streets away.

“I knew it was a gun shot, and it was two of them. And I knew it was travelling.”

Police later announced a 20-year-old woman had been shot in the arm while sitting in a car, which Moore said happened not far from where he was on Bridge St.

Moore is once again fielding media calls this week as attention is turned on Ōpōtiki’s feuding gangs after several incidents involving firearms in the past two weeks. It comes months after the death of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini put the town under a national spotlight.

Police encourage members of the public to share information on anyone illegally possessing firearms and weapons with Police.

Information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.