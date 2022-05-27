Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon discussing diversity and inclusion with Tauranga community members. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's Race Relations Commissioner is urging Tauranga's byelection candidates to take a hard line against racist comments.

Commissioner Meng Foon visited Tauranga last week to meet with the community and city's commissioners.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times "community members were concerned about some white supremacist issues in Tauranga".

Last month, white supremacist flyers saying it's "alright to be white" were distributed in Matua, and pasted to the front of Labour MPs Angie Warren-Clark and Jan Tinetti's Greerton office.

Foon said he would be writing to political party members, candidates and parties reminding them to "be respectful, right, and deal with the issues only and not the people".

He said candidates and their respective parties should make a clear statement of their commitment to being anti-racist.

"I think it would be good [if they] ... actually came out to say that they believe in freedom and democracy, and they stood against and they were anti-racist."

He said political candidates should "create a safe environment for all ethnicities, including Māori to participate in a general seat or in any elections, whether it's central government or local government".

"What leadership says is very important to how our communities behave."

He urged candidates to be ''positive about how you're going to solve these issues, rather than re-emphasising them all the time".

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon meeting with Tauranga City Council staff. Photo / Supplied

Te Pāti Māori earlier announced it would not stand a candidate in the byelection due to safety concerns.

Foon said he could "wholeheartedly understand" and support the party's decision, but he was "saddened" by it and wished they could feel safe to run.

Asked if Tauranga had a problem with racism, Foon said "some people say yes".

He said "a small group of people" were perpetuating racist ideas in Tauranga and making the community "feel a little bit uneasy".

He said this minority "spoils the great place that Tauranga is".

"There's been many reports of incidents of racism ... so that is obviously a concern for our office.

"I'm here to reassure them [the community], and to give them confidence - they can be who they want to be, and contribute to the Tauranga community."

Despite his concerns, Foon said he was "heartened" by the conversations he had with the Tauranga community during his visit.

While in Tauranga, Foon met with the commissioners to discuss the situation in Tauranga.

City commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / Andrew Warner

City commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the meeting was "a quick catch-up" during a lunch break.

"That followed an earlier meeting with council staff to discuss concerns around racism recently reported through the media, TCC's role in addressing racism in Tauranga Moana, and opportunities to partner with the Human Rights Commission to support work and identify actions under the Welcoming Communities work programme that will address and enhance inclusion and belonging."

Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley, an expert on white supremacy in New Zealand, said "community and political leadership is critical when we get acts of extremism".

"We need leaders to speak out and condemn those extreme comments and any attacks, but it is very difficult when you are the one being attacked.

"The community could play its part in reporting anything they know about the extremists involved."

He said white supremacist comments could affect the byelection, "especially if it intimidates people, especially those standing for election or working for political parties".

"It really creates a sense there are some in the community who are willing to be openly racist and who are prepared to make threats, even if the number of activists is small.

"At these moments, it is critical that others should stand with those attacked and condemn those doing the attacking. The values of democracy are at stake."

Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, a leading expert on white supremacy in New Zealand. Photo / David Wiltshire

The Electoral Commission's chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said it was "important for a healthy democracy that people feel able to put themselves forward".

"Our role is to run the byelection and provide a safe and secure place for people to vote."