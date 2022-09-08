Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 and tributes are flowing in for the longest reigning monarch. Video / NZ Herald

Bay of Plenty residents are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

She was the longest-serving king or queen in the history of Britain and the Commonwealth, having acceded to the throne in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on February 9, 1963.

It was their first trip to New Zealand in a decade.

Travelling on the Royal Yacht, Britannia, people climbed Mauao and lined the streets in their Sunday best to see them.

Image 1 of 18 : Queen Elizabeth II with Mayor of Rotorua Ray Boord, followed by the Duke of Edinborugh and Prince Charles walking down the Rotorua Lake reserve, in 1977. Photo/RDP Staff Photographer

An official welcome was held at Memorial Park in the Sound Shell.

Later, the royal group attended a Surf Carnival at Mount Maunganui.

The Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre opened in Tauranga's Memorial Park in 1967.

The Queen and the duke also visited Bay of Plenty tourism mecca Rotorua four times during her reign.

Their first visit was part of the 46-town "honeymoon tour" of New Zealand in the summer of 1953/54, when they spent the first four days of the New Year in Rotorua.

A Māori welcome performance at Arawa Park on January 2 drew thousands of spectators.

The Queen gave a speech, drawing gasps of surprise and cheers when she ended it with a few words of te reo: "kia ora koutou".

The couple returned to Rotorua for short visits in 1974 and 1977.

They came separately in 1995, with the Queen visiting the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute and Whakarewarewa.

Queen Elizabeth leaves the surf club carnival at Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, on February 13, 1963.

The Queen's funeral is expected to take place within 10 to 12 days and be attended by state officials from all over the world.

After the service, the coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle and then finally to St George's Chapel, where she will likely be laid to rest next to her father, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth's death leads to Prince Charles ascending to the throne.

He expected to take the name King Charles III. His wife Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor came to the throne at the age of 25, upon the death of her father.

She was the first reigning monarch to come to New Zealand and made 10 visits in total, favouring the brightly coloured outfits she chose for all her public duties.

The Queen had four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

In April 2021, she lost her husband, at the age of 99.