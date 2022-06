Emergency services were notified around 4pm. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person has been injured following a motorbike crash in Pyes Pā, Tauranga this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified about the single-motorbike crash on Pyes Pā Rd near Turner St shortly before 4pm.

Police said in a statement one person was moderately injured and one lane was blocked as of 4.35pm.

More to come.