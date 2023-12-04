The pop-up pump track will be completed in time for Christmas. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Te Puke’s Donovan Park will be one of the hottest places to be this summer thanks to a new pop-up pump track.

The 65m-long pump track will call the Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserve home once it’s completed this side of Christmas.

Featuring a fibre-glass non-slip riding surface, the movable track is designed with a series of humps and bends so it can be ridden with minimal pedalling. For riders of all abilities, it is a perfect track for bikes, scooters, skateboards and blades.

The council’s cycleways manager Scott Parker says the short-notice addition to the local recreational facilities is a nice surprise for the community and is a must-have on the summer to-do list.

“We’re pleased to support this innovative community project. The track will enhance Donovan Park, making it a more inviting, interesting and active place for our community to enjoy, particularly our tamariki and rangatahi,” he says.

“Providing another quality piece of infrastructure for people to experience, it will in turn help contribute to community wellbeing.”

The council worked closely with the Te Puke Community Board on the preferred council reserve site. Donovan Park was the winner as it is close to town and other walking and cycle paths.

The pop-up pump track can be moved from one site to another over time — it does not need to stay permanently at Donovan Park.

The project is funded by the Transport Choices package, which is part of Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme.