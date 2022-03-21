Pukehina development rate up for discussion

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber.

The future of the Pukehina development rate will be decided through this year's Western Bay of Plenty District Council annual plan.

Out for consultation until April 21, the draft 2022/23 Annual Plan is headlined by the question, "should the Pukehina Development Rate continue to be collected?".

The draft plan also signals a rates increase of 3.96 per cent, slightly lower than the 3.98 per cent signalled for 2022/23 in the Long Term Plan 2021-31.

"Given we adopted the long term plan less than a year ago in June 2021, there are no big changes to what was agreed with the community through the process," said Mayor Garry Webber.

"We are getting on with key projects and work, in an ever-changing Covid-19 landscape, to ensure we continue supporting the district's strong economy and community's needs.

"The only big change that is being considered affects the Pukehina development rate which is why we are having a specific conversation with the Pukehina community, who pay this rate."

For 21 years the council has been collecting the development rate from the Pukehina community to help reduce the cost of a future wastewater scheme, if one became necessary.

However, the uncertainty around how central government's Three Waters reform programme would affect this fund presents the perfect opportunity to discuss what the future use of this rate should be, says Garry.

''The council was asked by the Pukehina Ratepayers and Residents Association to have this conversation with the Pukehina community.

"Should we keep collecting the rate to help reduce the cost of a future wastewater scheme, if one is needed? Or should future funds be repurposed for projects such as a skate park or boardwalk? Or should we take a break from collecting the rate?" said Garry.

"Whether you're a past, present or future Pukehina resident, we want to hear your thoughts on the future of this rate (not the money already saved up over the last 21 years). You don't have to have contributed to the rate in the past, to share your opinions on its future."

To give feedback you can:

■ Visit haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/annualplan2022

■ Join us at the community information session, 10am-12pm April 2 at the Pukehina Fishing Club

■ Visit one of the council's library and service centres.

All Pukehina residents and ratepayers will receive an information booklet on the Pukehina development rate and voting card in the mail this week.

Also out for community feedback through the annual plan process are the following policies:

■ Draft fees and charges 2022/23

■ Te Puke-Maketū Ward reserve management plan

■ Draft policy on council maintenance of previously unsealed roads

■ Review of rates relief policies

■ Draft kerbside rubbish and recycling policy

■ Draft seal extension prioritisation policy.

The 2022/23 Annual Plan will be formally adopted on June 29.