Pukehina Autorama expected to be even better than 2020

Stu Brickland is one of the organisers behind Pukehina Beach Sand n Surf Autorama on March 13. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Despite being something of a trial event, last year's Pukehina Beach Sand n Surf Autorama attracted around 165 vehicles.

It was clearly something that was going to work, so this year the event is on again, with organisers predicting over 200 vehicles will head to the beach settlement.

The inaugural event was to raise funds for the two main emergency organisations - Pukehina Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade and Pukehina Surf rescue - which are where funds will go once again.

Organiser Stu Brickland says lessons have been learned from last year and the signs are already good that the money raised from this year's event will far exceed the amount raised in 2020, with corporate sponsorship a new addition to the event.

''Last year we raised $4500, so we've really stepped it up a bit,'' he says. ''Last year was just a tester to see if people were interested and they turned up in droves. We had 2-3000 people last year - this year who knows?

''We were obviously pleasantly surprised by the support we had last year. We thought we thought we might get 100 [vehicles]. This year we are hoping to get somewhere over 200.

There will also be 45 to 50 craft stalls and food stalls, so it's going to be bigger and better this year,'' he says.

New this year will be a tug of war between the fire brigade and surf club with the winners holding bragging rights for the next 12 months.

Lisa Sawyer and her Marilyn Monroe themed Model A Coupe that will be at Pukehina Beach Autorama.

Among the cars on display will be Lisa Sawyer's Marilyn Monroe-themed Model A Coupe that won Best Car at Beach Hop 2020, Best Hot Rod & People's Choice at All USA Day 2020 and Best Hot Rod at the NZ Hot Rod Association Street Rod Nationals 2020.

Two-time D1NZ Pro-Championship drifting champion Cole Armstrong's car will also be at the event.

''That's quite a drawcard for a lot of people and there will also be a lot of high class hot rods and street rods, plus all the other stuff that comes out of the barns and garages - motorbikes, cars. There will be a good variety - we don't just want the flash cars, we want all sorts of cars and bikes.''

There is no need to pre-register a vehicle before the day, but registration will be at the event between 8am to 9am. The cost per vehicle is $10.

''It's important that people register on the day as early as possible,'' says Stu. ''The closer to 8am the better.''

He says the maximum number of vehicles that can be accommodated at Midway Park is likely to be 250.

''If we do max out then we will have to start turning people away.''

There is no charge for people to get into the event.

''But there will be people from the surf club and fire brigade rattling buckets for donations.''

Another lesson learned from last year is that more toilets are needed and will be provided.

As well as the cars and stalls, there will be live music.

All the information about the event is on its Facebook page.

Pukehina Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Errol Watts says the brigade's share of the money raised will go towards a new medical van and medical equipment. The money raised for the surf lifesaving club will be put into the club's new building fund, says club president Boyd Harris.

+ INFO Pukehina Surf n Sand Autorama

March 13

Midway Park, Pukehina Beach

9am-1pm