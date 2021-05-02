Public to have say on future of Tauriko

An aerial view of the Tauriko Business Estate. Photo/file.

A series of major roading projects are planned to cater for the predicted population growth in Tauriko.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Tauranga City Council will outline the projects and consult with the community for Tauriko for Tomorrow at a pop-up at Tauranga Crossing next week.

Tauriko for Tomorrow is a collaborative project with four key partners, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Tauranga City Council and Waka Kotahi.

Waka Kotahi National Manager System Design Robyn Elston said people would be able to provide feedback on the short and long-term transport options, proposals for the Tauriko West community development and gain a general update on where other parts of the project are at.

"The recent work has focussed on transport plans to support the growing region which improve safety, provide better travel choice and local connections to Tauriko Business Estate and the wider Tauranga network."

Tauranga City Council General Manager: Strategy and Growth Christine Jones said Tauriko West was one of the city's key urban developments, providing about 3000 to 4000 homes, and is essential to cater for the expected growth.

"Ensuring there is access to amenities such as schooling, parks, cycle and walkways, and the Wairoa River; shopping at nearby areas; transport options and infrastructure are critical to the future of Tauranga and the western Bay of Plenty," said Ms Jones.

Much of the progress on this multi-layered project had not been visible to the public over the past two years. The next step was to confirm the short and long-term transport system improvements.

The short-term transport improvements were planned for construction in the next two to three years and include a new roundabout at SH29/Redwood Lane, a new intersection with traffic lights on SH29 at Tauriko village, four lanes between Tauriko village and Cambridge Road, and traffic lights at SH29/Cambridge Road intersection.

A new shared path along the north side of SH29, a new connection to Tauranga Crossing via Whiore Avenue for buses, pedestrians, and cyclists, and a shared walking and cycling path along both sides of Whiore Avenue to Taurikura Drive were also planned.

The proposed long-term (10 plus years) improvements for SH29 and SH29A included three options, to either upgrade the existing state highways (online option), a new four-lane corridor alongside the existing state highways (offline option), or a mixture of the two.

"It is as much a priority to increase the attractiveness of public transport and walking, cycling and other active modes through the area, as it is to improve safety and access of the state highways.

"We want to get the community's input into the proposed improvements to help us understand if we have missed anything. We realise many people are keen to see these improvements made," said Ms Elston.

Details:

Tauriko for Tomorrow pop-up at Tauranga Crossing

Opposite the Garden Eateries, downstairs

Wednesday 12 to Sunday 16 May between 11am and 4pm

taurikofortomorrow.co.nz