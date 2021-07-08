Public advised not to let dogs enter Wairakei Stream after wastewater overflow

Residents were advised not to allow their dogs to enter the water. Photo / Samantha Motion

Residents are advised not to let dogs enter Wairakei Stream following a wastewater overflow this week.

The overflow happened at a Dickson Rd address on Wednesday with Tauranga City Council warning of impacts on the nearby Wairakei Stream on Parton Rd.

Today, the council said the manhole had been sealed and the site cleaned and disinfected, and confirmed the blockage was caused by tree roots which had been removed.

As a precaution, warning signage was placed at entry points along Wairakei Reserve where the overflow may have impacted the stream.

The council said there had been no visible impacts within that part of the Wairakei however water quality sampling results, which were due back today, would give staff a better indication of any ongoing impact.

