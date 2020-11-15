Protesters at Hewletts Rd intersection call to stop phosphate trade

Protestors at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay this morning. Photo / George Novak

Protesters have set up outside Ballance's Tauranga headquarters on Hewletts Rd this morning.

Protest organiser Tiaho Nga Morehu said the demonstration was about calling on the agri-nutirents company to stop their trade of phosphate from Western Sahara.

Two large wooden structures have been erected outside the entrance at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay with a person sitting in each, waving flags.

Protestors at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay this morning. Photo / George Novak

Morehu said the trade was similar to blood diamonds in terms of the harm inflicted. She said the protesters were largely representative of the Extinction Rebellion group.

Ballance chief executive Mark Wynne disputed that their trade of phosphate harmed anyone in Western Sahara, saying he and board members travelled over every two years to check on the ethics of mining the phosphate and were very satisfied with what they found.

Protestors at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Tasman Quay this morning. Photo / George Novak

Wynne said he had not been told about the protest, which spanned the entrance to Ballance at Hewletts Rd.

However, he said he respected people's right to free speech and democracy as he watched the demonstration carried out.

As Hewletts Rd peak time traffic waited at the traffic lights at the entrance, many were tooting their horns at the demonstration.