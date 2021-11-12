Protest group set to gridlock Tauranga

The route the protesters plan to take in Tauranga. Image / Facebook

The route the protesters plan to take in Tauranga. Image / Facebook

A protest group is planning a slow-moving protest along key routes in Tauranga city today.

The event is a part of the group's nationwide protest against vaccination mandates and lockdowns.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition protest group had proposed a "Great Gridlock" of slow-moving vehicles to block traffic across several New Zealand cities today.

There are also protests planned in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The group said it would "be responsible in terms of health and safety and be able to make way for any emergency services, or allow people to use the motorways and streets/exits if need be".

The Tauranga protest will start in Paengaroa about 2.30pm and will include protesters from Rotorua and Whakatāne.

The group plans to travel about 25km/h and the route includes: Paengaroa along the expressway, Hewletts Rd, Tauranga Harbour Bridge, and will end at the Sulphur Marine Car Park.

NZ Police said they are aware of planned protest activity across the country on Saturday and will monitor its activity.

"Police officers will maintain a presence and will respond to events as appropriate at the time," a police spokesperson said.

"As with previous large gatherings, police may follow up on any identified offences or breaches at a later time."

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said traffic operations centres will be closely monitoring highways and supporting police today.

"Police's district teams will be responsible for managing traffic and crowds.

"Waka Kotahi will provide real-time messaging on traffic volumes and any delays or disruptions as needed, via our regular channels including Twitter and Facebook. State highway traffic information is continuously updated at: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic," the spokesperson said.

The protest group is associated with Destiny Church, whose leader Brian Tamaki has been charged by police with breaching the Health Act for organising a series of protests at Auckland Domain.