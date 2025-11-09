The pair returned from overseas careers just over two months ago.

Low, a builder by trade, worked in Sydney in residential development, and Dew pursued a real estate career in Dubai.

The pair saw the Pacific Motor Inn listed on Trade Me, and decided to go for it.

“Running a business is something we’ve always talked about, and I think the timing was right for both of us,” Low said.

Asked what experience they had in the motel industry, Low said “next to none”.

“Between the two of us, it’s construction, commercial property and a few drops of real estate, but I think the backgrounds we have will allow us to run a successful business.”

He hoped bringing youth to the industry would help “change the game”.

“I think it’s fair to say, we’re probably some of the youngest moteliers in the country.”

The pair met in primary school and attended Aquinas College, bonding over a shared love of sport.

They played water polo together fromages 11 to 18, including at national representative level.

“We were pretty joined at the hip throughout high school,” Dew said.

From left: Cayne Dew and Paddy Low became motel owners on October 1, and after two weeks of renovations, they were open for trade on October 15. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Dew said their close relationship had helped them through some stressful situations.

“Paddy’s always been good at keeping me level-headed, and I’ve always been good at helping him keep his chin up.

“We’re both pretty happy telling each other what’s good.”

Dew said running a motel wasn’t what he had in mind for his career initially, but he was looking for a challenge.

“We’ve always wanted to be our own bosses, and this is an opportunity for us to get in, run a business, and hopefully, step one along what will be a long entrepreneurial career.”

He said young people had a lot to offer.

“Us getting out there and making a change is only going to be good; there are opportunities like this out here if you look for them.”

They aimed to make the Pacific Motor Inn “the place to stay” for people visiting Mount Maunganui.

“We’re both pretty proud Mounties, and seeing the area be successful is what we’re after,” Dew said.

Hospitality New Zealand interim chief executive Nick Keene said the pair “wouldn’t be far off” being the country’s youngest motel owners.

He said a “generational shift” was happening across hospitality - food, beverage, accommodation - with younger owners coming in and many in the “older cohort” calling time.

There was a “growing opportunity” in the motel sector, with data showing revenue per unit rising despite significant operating costs.

“This is especially true in popular holiday destinations like Mount Maunganui, and we’d hope to see more younger owners step into the industry going forward,” Keene said.

