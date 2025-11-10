Christmas gift drive needs more donations - ASAP

Any gift suitable for a child or youth is welcome.

“This is the fifth year we’ve run the Christmas gift drive – after taking over from the Katikati Advertiser – and we always run short on gifts and have to top them up out of our own budget. So the more gifts we receive, the better.”

Mischewski said the impact of giving a gift to a child near Christmas was massive.

“It’s so incredible, just for them to be able to have their own thing you know … that’s given directly to them. It’s a nice time for them to receive a gift and spend time at a Christmas function and be part of the community.”

Mischewski said Katikati Community Centre runs the Christmas event for people who they have worked with throughout the year.

“The event is held locally in December for 200 people – we cook them lunch and give all the kids presents from the Christmas Gift Drive.”

200 people

Mischewski said out of the 200 guests, roughly 140 are children.

“All guests receive a traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings – and Santa comes and gives gifts to the children.”

Mischewski said she also needed more people to volunteer at the community Christmas event next month.

“The event is about two hours long – but for those behind the scenes hosting it, we work a full day to it make it happen.

Need volunteers

“We’re having a volunteers’ meeting at Katikati Community Centre next Wednesday, November 19 at 3.30pm. This is to get everyone together who wants to be part of it and help make it happen to get people sorted for each task.

“Even if you can only donate an hour or two of the day – that’s fine, we’d be happy for you to be involved. Even if you can only come later in the day to help with clean-up – all help will be greatly appreciated.”

For more information on donating gifts to the Christmas gift drive or volunteering at the community Christmas event in December, phone Katikati Community Centre on 07 549 0399 or email: info@katikaticommunity.nz.