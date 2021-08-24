Product recall due to possible Salmonella presence

A consumer recall of Mr Porky brand fried pork scratching products has been issued. Photo / Supplied

A consumer recall of Mr Porky brand fried pork scratching products has been issued due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The recall affects Mr Porky brand Crispy Strips (35g) and Original Scratchings (40g and 65g).

A local retailer that this recall relates to is Liquorland Mt Maunganui at 1 Owens Pl, Mount Maunganui. All dates up to and including February 19, 2022 are affected by this recall.

New Zealand Food Safety National Manager Food Compliance, Jenny Bishop, said people with these imported pork scratchings at home should throw them out and not consume them.

This product has recently been recalled in the UK following a link to a salmonella outbreak there.

The product is imported from the United Kingdom and the recall is being initiated by Five Eight Distribution Ltd.

"If you have health concerns after eating the product, seek medical advice," Bishop said.

"Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

"The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment, but its effects can be serious, particularly in children younger than 5 years, adults 65 and over, and people with weakened immune systems," she said.



New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of associated illness.