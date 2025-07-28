Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Tauranga on Thursday, July 24. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has dismissed a Green Party proposal to extend the Auckland–Hamilton passenger rail line to Tauranga, saying his Government is focused on delivering road infrastructure to meet the region’s rapid growth.
“Others can talk about lots of ideas – and that’s lovely – but we’re the partythat gets on and gets things built,” Luxon said during a visit to Tauranga on Thursday.
“This region is growing fast, and we need to keep pace and get these done and delivered for people.”
His comments came the same day Green MP and transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter launched a petition on The Strand calling for passenger rail to be reinstated to Tauranga.
But Luxon made it clear road investment remains his Government’s top transport priority.
A 2023 capacity assessment warned of a shortfall of about 4000 dwellings in Tauranga by 2030 under high-growth scenarios.
“We’ve got to get the Resource Management Act sorted – there’s no doubt about it,” Luxon said.
“When it takes 19 months to build a three-bedroom house, and building costs are 50% higher than in Australia, something’s wrong. It’s taking us too long to get resource consenting.”
He noted that homes in New Zealand can be inspected up to 14 times, adding cost and delay.
“That’s why we’re pushing through planning law reforms and fast-track legislation. We want one-stop-shop approvals for nationally or regionally significant projects –be it housing, roading, or renewable energy.”
Luxon expected the revamped planning framework to be in place by the end of the year.
With significant population growth in Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty region, he also reaffirmed the need to maintain local healthcare investment.
“Simeon Brown, the new Health Minister’s put together an infrastructure plan, so we have a really clear list of how we prioritise the health building from here on through.”
Luxon said across New Zealand, the average age of health buildings is about 47 years.
“We’ll continue to work through our health infrastructure plan.”
The 10-year plan included seismic strengthening and expanding the Emergency Department as “stage one” activities for Tauranga Hospital.
On crime, Luxon pointed to what he described as an encouraging decline in serious offending since his Government reintroduced tougher measures, including the Three Strikes law (reinstated in June 2025) and a ban on gang insignia (effective November 2024).