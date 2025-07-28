Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon dismisses Greens’ Tauranga rail petition, says roads first

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Tauranga on Thursday, July 24. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has dismissed a Green Party proposal to extend the Auckland–Hamilton passenger rail line to Tauranga, saying his Government is focused on delivering road infrastructure to meet the region’s rapid growth.

“Others can talk about lots of ideas – and that’s lovely – but we’re the party

