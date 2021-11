Fire crews at downed power lines on Kaitemako Rd. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Power is out to hundreds in Welcome Bay this morning.

There are strong winds in the region and power lines are down on Kaitemako Rd.

According to the Powerco website, 737 customers are without power in Welcome Bay with restoration expected by 11.30am.

There is a strong wind watch in place for Bay of Plenty from Ōpōtiki eastwards.