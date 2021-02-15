Power cut affects business and school in Maketū

FILE

A power cut in Maketū has affected numerous properties and kept children home from school this morning.

According to the Powerco website power was cut to 199 properties in Maketu about 8.20am.

Power was expected to be fully restored by 12.30pm.

A Facebook post from Te Kura o te Maketū said due to the power outage the school had no power and tamariki were asked to be kept at home.

The Maketu Landing Dairy was closed until 10.30am due to the outage. A staff member said the power was now back on.

Powerco has been contacted as to the reason for the outage.

Meanwhile, power is out to 68 customers in Waihi after an outage began at 5:44am.

A field crew was sent to Consols St and determined the cause to be equipment failure, Powerco said in a statement.

"Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power, currently expected to be by 3pm this afternoon."

More to come.