“The only thing keeping me going is trying to stay strong to fight for the ban on public sales, and other times I’m just a blithering mess,” she said.

“I don’t want to let this go as Remi’s death must mean something and it is clear from all social media comments there is overwhelming public support for this ban.”

Matheson wanted fireworks banned except for controlled public displays.

She said this was not the first time one of her horses had been spooked by fireworks and badly injured.

“My other horse Alex caught one of his front legs in a wire fence near Te Puke in 2019 and the operation to save the leg cost me $11,000.”

Matheson’s neighbour Andrew McKeown, who found Remi badly injured, said many people had been left distressed and traumatised.

He agreed fireworks sales should be banned.

Animal organisations call for ban

Welcome Bay Vet Clinic director and co-owner Hannah Bain said to protect animals, sales to the general public should be banned and a licensing system should be created for those responsible for public displays.

Fireworks could only be sold four days a year, November 2-5, but she said they could be stockpiled and set off any day, making an unpredictable problem for owners of animals susceptible to harm.

Putting protections in place, such as moving animals or administering medications to calm anxious dogs and cats required time to plan and be effective.

“We have seen pets that have been injured, hit by cars or missing for long periods after running away as a result of anxiety caused by fireworks.”

A spokeswoman for Animates Vetcare NZ, organiser of the Pawprint Petition calling to “extinguish the public sale of fireworks in NZ”, said the organisation was “devastated” by Remi’s death.

“This is an example of members of the public unable to manage the care of their pets due to the fireworks being set off at unpredictable times and locations.”

“We are working with Donna and are yet to confirm how we will share her story or the stories and footage we have received from other pet parents.”

SPCA New Zealand’s scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan said Remi’s death was “a painful reminder of the dangers fireworks pose to animals, especially horses, who are particularly vulnerable to the loud, unpredictable sounds and flashes”.

“Horses’ natural flight instincts mean they can easily panic and injure themselves when startled.”

She said a 2016 New Zealand survey found a quarter of horse owners had a horse injured due to fireworks.

All animals could suffer distress and injury due to fireworks being let off, however, and the SPCA “continued to call for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks”.

In a November 1 statement, the NZ Veterinarian Association supported the Pawprint petition, saying the risk fireworks displays posed “often extend well past Guy Fawkes night”.

“Every year, veterinarians are called to see horses that have been badly injured by panicking and running through fences, attempting to jump out of paddocks, or have run onto roads, endangering themselves and motorists.”

Councillor Tracey Coxhead, of Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s rural Kaimai ward, said Remi’s death was “terribly sad” and upsetting, and her “heart goes out” to Matheson.

She said changing a council bylaw to ban fireworks would be “quite a process” and involve public input. Even if it was achieved in one district, it would not be “particularly effective” unless other councils followed suit.

She said a law change from central government would be more effective, and previously added restrictions had helped reduce fireworks use.

Tauranga electorate MP Sam Uffindell said the death of Remi “sounded incredibly traumatic” for everyone involved, and it was crucial fireworks were used safely.

Uffindell said he would be discussing the calls for the ban on public sales with his party and relevant colleagues.

Minister ‘considering all options’

Simmondssaid she acknowledged Remi’s death and concerns about the impacts of private fireworks use.

“I understand the worries about injuries, distress to animals, disturbance of wildlife, fire risks, and environmental and noise pollution.”

Simmonds said the sale of fireworks in New Zealand was controlled by regulations under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996, last amended in 2007.

“The regulations aimed to strike a balance of public safety and industry interests, allowing people to access, use and sell fireworks in a safer and sensible manner. This included limiting the size of fireworks and requiring them to have 40 grams or less of pyrotechnic substances.”

The Ministry for the Environment noted all correspondence and reports relating to fireworks regulation to inform any potential future policies in this area.

Simmond said she was “closely monitoring the situation and considering all options” to ensure public safety and wellbeing.

