Port of Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Port of Tauranga non-executive director Kimmitt Ellis is retiring.

Port of Tauranga Limited made the announcement on Monday afternoon in a statement, which also said Ellis would not seek re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting to be held on October 28.

Ellis had been a director of the company since 2013 and is currently chair of the remuneration committee.

Port of Tauranga chair Julia Hoare said the board had benefited from Ellis' extensive experience.

"The board extends its thanks to Kim for his significant contribution during his long tenure. He leaves with our best wishes for the future."