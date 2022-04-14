Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Port of Tauranga: Methyl bromide alternative approved, impact unknown

4 minutes to read
The Port of Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

The Port of Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

The Port of Tauranga says it is "too soon to say" what impact the approval of a new alternative gas for fumigating logs could have.

This week the Environmental Protection Authority approved an application for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.