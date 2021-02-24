Police seeking vehicle in relation to fatal crash in Mount Maunganui

Police at the scene of a fatal car involving a motorbike and a car. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking a maroon coloured vehicle following a fatal vehicle crash on February 21.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at the intersection of Exeter St and Eversham Rd about 2.15pm.

A maroon vehicle was seen in the area immediately before the crash and police would like to speak to the occupants as they may be able to help with inquiries.

This vehicle was not involved in the crash.

Police have named the motorcyclist who died. He was Donald James Whare, 32, of Tauranga.

If anyone has any information which may assist they are asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210221/8565.