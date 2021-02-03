Police respond to multiple crashes in Bay of Plenty overnight

FILE

Emergency services were kept busy on Bay of Plenty roads overnight.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of a two-car crash on Pāpāmoa Beach Rd, near Domain Rd, about 5.15am. No one was injured but one lane is blocked.

Police and ambulance responded to a report of a crash on State Highway 30 at Awakeri about 10.30pm.

Ambulance attended to assess one person but it did not appear anyone was transported to hospital, she said. The road was not blocked.

Emergency services are also responding to a crash on Reid Rd, Pāpāmoa, which was reported about 4.20am.

A car had gone into a ditch.

The single occupant of the car was uninjured but trapped in the vehicle until emergency services arrived. There were no road blockages.