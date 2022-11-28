Police report: Letterbox thieves strike again

Parcels from letterboxes are being pinched in Whakamārama.

Parcels from letterboxes are being pinched in Whakamārama.

The theft of parcels from letterboxes in the Whakamārama area has reared its head again.

We have had a report of suspicious persons in a black Holden utility looking through mailboxes. If anyone witnesses the theft of mail in progress or suspicious behaviour around rural letterboxes, please call 111 straight away so we have a chance of apprehending these thieves in or around the area.

Burglaries

November 26: Shed on a Pahoia Rd property entered, and a hedge trimmer and other electrical items stolen.

A handbag was stolen from an Olive Grove address and a cash card was used to buy goods at an Ōmokoroa store. We are following a strong line of inquiry.

November 24-27: Workers’ accommodation broken into on Fencourt Cres. Coins stolen, but unusually a five-seater couch and a chair have been introduced to the address. Somebody may be missing these items.

November 23: Attempted break-in to the Katikati Christian Centre on Henry Rd.

Theft

Cash from honesty box and eggs stolen from Pahoia Beach Rd on Friday night.

Theft of parcels from letterboxes in Bruntwood Dr, and Pahoia Rd, Whakamārama on Wednesday during the day.

Wilful damage

Vehicle damaged on Main Rd, Katikati (see apprehensions).

Other

Person unlawfully in an enclosed yard on Friday night, Margaret Dr, Ōmokoroa (see apprehensions).

Apprehensions

A 46-year-old Auckland man was apprehended over the weekend for allegedly being on a Margaret Dr, Ōmokoroa property unlawfully. Fortunately, the registration of the man’s silver Subaru Legacy was noted at the time, which allowed police to apprehend the suspect at a Tauranga address. He was also wanted in relation to a number of other alleged offences and has been charged with 11 other crimes including burglary, being unlawfully on properties and using stolen cash cards.

November 23: 26-year-old Paeroa man charged with wilful damage to a vehicle on Main Rd, Katikati after a traffic dispute.

November 23: 51- year-old Ōmokoroa man charged with trespassing and breaching bail conditions after allegedly entering a nearby property.

November 23: 21-year-old Rotorua man apprehended for drink-driving on Highfields Drive, Katikati.

November 24: 47-year-old man of no fixed abode was located on Main Rd, Katikati after a driving complaint. He has been charged with breaching zero alcohol interlock licence conditions. The vehicle was impounded.

November 25: A Tauranga man was stopped on State Highway 2 Katikati and charged with driving with a suspended driver’s licence. The vehicle was impounded.





The annual Emergency Services Food Drive is taking place on December 6 (see Katikati Advertiser page 5 for story) in the Katikati township area from 6pm. We are looking for non-perishable food so Katikati Christian Food Bank can help out people and families in need over Christmas. Any donation is welcomed. Listen out for our sirens and PA as we head down your street.







