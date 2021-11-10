Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Police presence in Cameron Rd after reports of suspicious person

Police are in Cameron Rd, near Tauranga Girls College, after reports of a suspicious person in the area.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries but no one had been found.

The school has been notified, she said.

"We believe the school put themselves into lockdown but it was not police initiated," she said.

A hospital worker who didn't want to be named said police had been outside the hospital earlier.

"They were just sitting in the drive with guns out working out what to do and then drove off."

More to come.